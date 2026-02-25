Here we are with the final February edition of Orange City Life and ready to head into a very busy month of March. Getting things started on what is the final weekend of summer is the new music festival Vicstock, at the Victoria Hotel (February 27-March 1). Vicstock is three days of the best local and regional bands all playing for free at the Vic. A lot of work and love has gone into putting it all together, and it would be great to see people get out and support our local music scene. We have more information on Vicstock and the full schedule inside this week’s edition.

After Vicstock we then have the Rainbow Festival (March 4-8), the Orange Chamber Music Festival (March 12-14), A Night in Nashville (March 14), the Orange Running Festival (March 15), then the 10 days of FOOD Week begins with the night markets (March 20), Harmony Day (March 21) and the Greater Volcanic Mountain Challenge (March 29)! A busy month indeed, and Easter follows on the first weekend in April!

For all you skygazers, there will be a full lunar eclipse visible (weather permitting) on the evening of Tuesday, March 3! The Earth's shadow will begin to creep across the face of the moon at 8.50pm and will fully enter by around 10pm, when it will take on an orange/red hue. It’s a remarkable sight and worth staying up for!

Until next week!