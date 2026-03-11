We have to apologise to our readers this week for an error in our ‘Face in the Crowd’ competition. It seems that due to a production glitch, the photo we used as a clue was not actually printed in last week’s edition, although a similar one with the same person was. Given the number of queries we had about it, we decided it wouldn’t be fair to award a winner and have those who didn’t submit an answer due to the confusion miss out. But we are about to make a few changes to our competitions and we hope to give you even more chances to win one of our great prizes! Look out for next week’s edition when we will be introducing a brand-new weekly competition.

There’s another busy weekend ahead for Orange with the Orange Chamber Music Festival’s free ‘Cultured’ event in the Civic precinct on Saturday, A Night in Nashville taking over the Showground on Saturday night, the Orange Running Festival on Sunday and then Easter just around the corner!

Speaking of Easter, you can help bring a little joy to families out at Ronald McDonald House this holiday weekend by donating some Easter goodies to a campaign being run by local mum, Jade Murray. You can read more about it inside this week’s edition.

Until next week!