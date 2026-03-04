Wow! There has certainly been some rain falling around the place this last week, which I'm sure has been particularly welcome to those who've been in drought for much of the summer. It's still raining in Orange as I write this on Tuesday afternoon, which will do wonders for many parched lawns and gardens around the city.

Vicstock has been and gone, but hopefully the local music festival will become a regular fixture. Judging by the large appreciative crowd at the Victoria Hotel on Saturday, there will be plenty of support for its return. Congratulations to the hardworking organisers, musos and volunteers who made it happen! I twas a top event!

As you no doubt are aware, the Orange region is renowned for growing some of the best fresh produce you will find anywhere. But, did you know that there is a one-stop shop where you can pick up the best seasonal fruit and veg, along with other locally made goodies, every Saturday? For the past few years, a group of local growers, preserve makers and others have been banding together to provide a regular and easily accessible place for Orange locals to pick up locally grown produce without having to head out to the farm gate. If you have not done so, a visit to the East Orange Producers Market is worth adding to your Saturday morning routine, but be aware that they have had to move from their old home next to Bill's coffee shop, and you will now find them just down the road in Mazoudier Place, behind Country Business Machines.

Until next week!