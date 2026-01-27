Do you want to add new trees to your property, but don’t want to wait forever to enjoy their shade?

Various national outlets suggest fast-growing species for Australian conditions, including the Lilly Pilly, Waterhousea floribunda (Weeping Willow Myrtle), Brush Box, River Sheoak, Jacaranda, Crepe Myrtle, White willow, Deciduous European or common beech, Bird cherry tree, Foxglove, Native silver birch, Norway maple, Indian bean tree, and Evergreen conifers.

These suggestions come from national experts including Stihl, Homes To Love and Evergreen Trees Direct – to check local suggestions best suited for our region, visit your local garden centre such as Mitre 10 in Dubbo.

How to choose the right tree

You must consider the unique needs of each tree species, including their space and sunlight requirements. Plus, each species adapts differently to various soil types and climate conditions. Some thrive in moist, acidic or well-drained soils; others prefer neutral environments.

Select the fast-growing trees that fit your yard’s characteristics. Talk to a local horticulturist for expert advice.

Before choosing and planting any trees, familiarise yourself with any local council rules regarding planting distances, especially near stop signs and fire hydrants.