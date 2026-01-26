Gardening is a fun summer pastime. However, pesky mosquitoes can quickly ruin your pleasant watering and weeding sessions. Instead of relying solely on commercial products to fend them off, consider planting natural repellent species that will encourage these biting insects to move elsewhere. Here’s a look at some repellent plants.

Sweet-smelling lavender

Lavender’s beautiful purply-blue flowers and fresh scent are often associated with cleanliness. This plant brings an extra touch of elegance to your garden while effectively repelling mosquitoes. It can truly brighten up your flowerbeds!

Lemony plants

Mosquitoes don’t like the smell of lemon. Therefore, look for ornamental plants and herbs with a citrus fragrance. Lemongrass, lemon thyme, lemon eucalyptus, lemon basil and lemon verbena are great choices.

Additionally, fragrant geraniums emit a lovely lemony aroma. Their abundant blooms serve as excellent insect repellents.

Powerful mint

Peppermint works wonders against various insects, including mosquitoes. However, since mint can be invasive, it’s best to plant it in pots to prevent it from overtaking your garden.

If you want to benefit fully from the powers of these plants, make sure to plant plenty of them. They also need to be close to where you spend the most time outdoors, as their repelling range isn’t infinite.

Visit your local garden centres and nurseries to find the plants you need to make the most of summer and your gardening time!