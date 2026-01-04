More and more people are eating less meat or adopting a vegetarian diet, a choice that has a positive impact on both their health and the environment. Growing your own plant-based protein helps you eat healthier and reduce your carbon footprint.

Here are a few protein-rich plants you can try growing:

• Broccoli

• Kale

• Pumpkins (for seeds)

• Edamame

• Beans

• Lentils

• Corn

• Parsley

• Green peas

• Quinoa

• Sunflowers (for seeds)

Whether you have a large in-ground garden or prefer gardening in pots on your balcony, these plants will provide a tasty, nutritious harvest. Visit your local garden centres, nurseries and other plant and seed retailers to start your journey toward home-grown proteins.