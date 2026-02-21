Keeping your bed linens clean isn’t just about comfort – it’s also important for hygiene and health, experts say. Sheets and pillowcases can harbour dust mites, sweat, skin oils and microbes that can aggravate allergies, asthma and skin irritation if left unwashed for too long.

Most health and cleaning authorities recommend washing sheets at least once a week, especially if you sleep hot, share your bed or have allergies. Washing every week helps remove accumulated dead skin cells and allergens; washing every one to two weeks is acceptable for some households.

The National Asthma Council Australia suggests washing bedding in water hotter than 60C to kill dust mites and wash away the allergens they produce, followed by thorough drying to reduce mite survival.

For those with sensitive skin, pillowcases may need more frequent attention. Some dermatologists and sleep hygiene guides note that facial oils, hair products and bacteria build up quickly, and changing pillowcases more often can help prevent breakouts and irritation.

Mattress covers, quilts and blankets don’t require weekly laundering. Covers and heavier bedding can be washed every two to four weeks or as needed, while pillows and duvets typically only need cleaning a few times a year unless soiled.

Experts also emphasise practical steps such as airing bedding in sunlight, using dust-mite-proof encasements and vacuuming mattresses periodically to maintain a healthier sleep environment.