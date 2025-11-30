Orange Parkinson’s Support Group recently hosted a “Mad Hatter’s Tea Party” in the stunning gardens of “Mejuluelda” out at Borenore.

In keeping with the theme of the much-loved children’s book Alice in Wonderland, attendees were encouraged to wander through the garden, following clues and indulging in a variety of old-time games such as quoits, croquet, noughts and crosses, backyard cricket, bocce and finska.

The High Tea, provided by members and supporters, was enjoyed by all with views overlooking the gardens.

The Support Group acknowledges the contributions from many local businesses – including Harris Farm, IGA, Coles, Officeworks, Bunnings, Big W, and Bassman Hire.

The more than $1,500 raised on the day will be donated to Parkinsons NSW to help them continue their research on Parkinson’s Disease, which is one of the fastest-growing neurological disorders.

Orange Parkinson’s Support Group meets at the E.L.F. in Orange Showground on the third Wednesday of each month from 10.00am until 12midday. Contact Bernie and Petah Duffy for information – 0434 504 414.