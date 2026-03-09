Decorating your home is an art in and of itself: balancing colour schemes, furniture layout and functionality can be challenging. Creating a harmonious whole isn’t always easy. Fortunately, a few simple tricks can help create visual consistency in any room – and installing wall shelves is a perfect example.

Interior design experts say the growing focus on smarter use of space, particularly in apartments and smaller homes, has fuelled renewed interest in wall-mounted storage. According to data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics, the average floor area of new dwellings has fluctuated in recent years, with many Australians opting for more compact living arrangements – particularly in urban areas – making vertical storage increasingly important.

Versatility

One of the biggest advantages of wall shelves is undoubtedly the fact that they’re as useful as they are attractive. They can embellish an otherwise plain wall while maximising available storage space. By drawing the eye upward, shelves can also make a room feel taller and more open, a technique often recommended by interior stylists.

Shelving can serve practical purposes in high-use areas such as kitchens, laundries and bathrooms, while also providing a platform to showcase books, artwork or family photographs in living areas.

Plenty of options

Depending on where shelves are needed, a wide variety of models can match the objects on display and the décor of a room.

• Floating shelves are sleek and minimalist. With concealed brackets, they create a clean look and are well suited to bathroom accessories, framed photos or decorative items in a home office.

• Bracketed shelves are sturdy and stable. They are ideal for holding heavier items such as books in the living room or cookware in the kitchen.

• Corner shelves are designed to fit into tight spaces, helping to declutter showers, hallways or small workshops.

Before installation, building authorities including state-based consumer affairs agencies recommend checking wall type and weight limits, particularly when fixing into plasterboard.

In short, there are countless ways to use wall shelves creatively. With careful planning, they can transform unused wall space into a practical and stylish feature of any Australian home.