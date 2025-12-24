An ultra-rare Holden HSV GTSR W1 Maloo has become the most expensive Holden ever sold, fetching $1.2 million through Lloyds Auctions during its December, 2025 classic car auction event.

The record-breaking sale involved the coveted “Yellah” W1 Maloo, build #001 of just four produced, and the only example finished in the distinctive XU3 Yellah paint. Powered by a 474kW supercharged LS9 V8 engine, the vehicle has travelled just 26 kilometres, has never been registered and remains in delivery condition.

While the Maloo was initially offered at public auction, the sale was finalised through private negotiations two days later following strong global bidding interest online and by phone.

Lloyds Auctions Chief Operating Officer Lee Hames said the result exceeded expectations and underscored international demand for rare Australian performance vehicles.

“Whispers of doubt turned into roaring reality,” Mr Hames said, adding that the $1.2 million result 'obliterated expectations'.

The sale surpasses all previous Holden auction records and highlights the enduring global appeal of HSV’s highest-performance models.