Australia is in the midst of its most dangerous time of year for drownings, with new figures showing deaths well above long-term averages and prompting renewed calls for families to refresh their first aid and CPR skills.

According to the National Drowning Report 2025 by Royal Life Saving Australia, 357 drowning deaths occurred nationwide in the 12 months to June 30, marking a 27 per cent increase on the 10-year average.

The danger is most acute over summer. Last season, 102 people drowned between December 1 and February 28, equating to more than one death a day. The Christmas period proved particularly deadly, with 17 drownings recorded between December 25 and January 1.

National First Aid Courses director Samuel Bohr said warmer months consistently carried the highest risk.

“Learning the basics of first aid, or simply reacquainting yourself with CPR, could mean the difference between life and death,” Mr Bohr said.

Data shows 43 per cent of drownings occurred in coastal locations, 34 per cent in inland waterways, and 10 per cent in swimming pools. While the figures are stark, prompt action can dramatically improve outcomes.

“Immediate CPR can improve drowning survival rates by up to 50 per cent,” Mr Bohr said. “In the case of pool drownings, immediate first aid is even more effective, increasing survival rates by up to 79 per cent.”

He warned that delays are critical, noting: “Every minute that CPR is delayed reduces the chance of survival by approximately 10 per cent.”

Mr Bohr urged Australians to act now.

“Drowning is fast, silent and devastating, but it’s also preventable. Being prepared is one of the most powerful ways Australians can protect their loved ones this summer,” he said.

First aid for drowning – Act immediately

DRSABCD Action Plan

D – Danger: Ensure the area is safe for you and the victim. Remove the person from the water as quickly as possible without endangering yourself.

R – Response: Check for a response by "squeezing shoulders and shouting".

S – Send for Help: Call Triple Zero (000) immediately. If a bystander is present, have them call while you start assessment.

A – Airway: Open the mouth and check for obstructions. Only roll onto the side to clear the airway if it is blocked by vomit or foreign matter.

B – Breathing: Look, listen, and feel for normal breathing for up to 10 seconds. If they are not breathing normally (including occasional gasps), start CPR.

C – CPR:

Adults: 30 chest compressions (1/3 depth of chest) followed by 2 rescue breaths.

Infants (<12 months): 30 compressions using two fingers, followed by 2 gentle puffs (no head tilt).

D – Defibrillation: Apply an Automated External Defibrillator (AED) as soon as it arrives. Briefly dry the chest before attaching pads, but do not delay CPR.

If the casualty regains consciousness, roll them onto their side to aid breathing and prevent choking.

Ensure they receive urgent medical assessment.

Drowning can cause delayed and long-term complications, making medical assessment critical.