Rachel Crozier would need to travel to the nearest city, 400km away, to access the healthcare she and her family need if it wasn't for vital help.

The childcare educator lives in the tiny remote town of Tibooburra in far north-western NSW, home to just 95 people.

Its residents are used to being resilient when it comes to healthcare but when problems persist, they rely on weekly visits from the Royal Flying Doctor Service.

"We are actually really lucky in Tibooburra to have them," Ms Crozier tells AAP.

Even her son waking with a painful sore tooth might otherwise have seemed an impossible situation.

"We have to do an 800km round trip to see the dentist," she explains.

"When the flying doctor comes it's great because we don't have to do that trip to access healthcare."

Driving for hours is not always practical for the young mum, who says weather conditions, including frequent flooding, can make travel difficult at best.

Her family being able to rely on the fly-in service is therefore crucial to their wellbeing.

"It's a lot to get the kids in the car and sort everything out, and with animals at home too," Ms Crozier adds.

"Especially if it's rained, the road is closed, so you can't get anywhere."

No flying doctors would mean a day's driving to get help for Tibooburra mum Rachel Crozier. Photo: AAP/Supplied

Limited access to healthcare is common in regional and rural communities across the country.

About half a million Australians live in "GP deserts" and receive 40 per cent fewer services per person than the national average, according to the Grattan Institute.

With poorer access to check-ups, screening and medication, the burden of chronic disease is higher in rural and remote areas and life expectancy is shorter.

The Royal Flying Doctor Service runs more than five dozen clinics each day in rural towns from 19 bases.

That's more than 23,000 nurse, GP and dental clinics across Australia each year along with 20,000 face-to-face mental health consultations.

In places like Robinvale, in Victoria, where the only GP to 2500 people was under immense pressure, it's been a godsend.

In central NSW, at Condobolin, almost 1300 patients a year have come to rely on the service despite clinics only being made available to them in 2024.

The RFDS has expanded its primary healthcare services elsewhere in NSW too, with 19 female GPs and rural generalists providing women's care through the Clive Bishop Medical Centre in Broken Hill and outreach clinics, including Tibooburra.

"In many communities, the flying doctor isn't just supporting the healthcare system, we are the healthcare system," clinical director of primary care Nici Williams says.

"We provide the cervical screens, the contraception support, the antenatal checks, the mental health appointments and the chronic disease care that women simply cannot access elsewhere.

"This is what equitable care looks like in action."

The service allows rural residents the opportunity to access prescriptions, screenings and routine appointments locally.

Ms Crozier has lived in her community for more than a decade and used the service when she was pregnant with her son.

"I actually got renal colic and they had put me into preterm labour. The flying doctor got me from Tibooburra to Adelaide within two hours," she says.

"It makes you feel like it's okay to live out here because you have that service right there, and you have that backup.

"You can call them any time, any day and they are there."