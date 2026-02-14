People in NSW have been granted an Anzac Day long weekend for the next two years and could be in line for more public holidays.

Premier Chris Minns has announced the state will have an extra public holiday in 2026 and 2027, when Anzac Day falls on a Saturday and Sunday.

Remembrance services are held nationwide on April 25 but only people in Western Australia and ACT had been granted an additional public holiday on the following Monday.

Unlike New Year's Day, Christmas Day and Boxing Day, previously there were no additional public holidays declared in NSW when Anzac Day fell on a weekend.

Adding a public holiday in these circumstances won't diminish the tradition, Mr Minns insists.

"If anything, it is a reminder of its importance and another reason for people to get up, attend a local service and ensure the spirit of remembrance continues to be passed on to the next generation," he said in a statement on Sunday.

RSL NSW said it did not oppose the introduction of an additional public holiday after consulting with members.

"Additionally, a public holiday on Monday will also provide many serving Australian Defence Force personnel who are required to work on Anzac Day itself with an opportunity to spend quality time with their loved ones," its acting president Vince Williams said.

NSW has fewer public holidays than all other mainland states and territories.

Anzac Day is one of 10 public holidays recognised nationwide in 2026.

Most Australians get another three or four, including those in Victoria, Queensland, ACT and South Australia.

But NSW enjoys just two extra: the King's Birthday in June and Labour Day in October.

Christmas Island celebrates an extra six, including two for Chinese New Year in mid-February.

The Minns government will consider making the Anzac Day change permanent and decide if the number of statewide public holidays is enough.

It will look at economic and social impacts of the extra public holiday in 2026 and 2027 and be subject to feedback from community, business and veteran groups.