More than a million Australians are projected to develop dementia in the next four decades, with the number of early onset cases expected to soar.

Data released on Thursday reveals people living with young onset dementia, when the syndrome is diagnosed before the age of 65, will rise by 40 per cent over the next 30 years.

More action was needed immediately to slow this trend including significant intervention, Dementia Australia chief executive Tanya Buchanan said.

"There is a critical demand for a national program to promote brain health throughout our lives as well as a pressing need to provide quality care and support services for people of all ages living with dementia, their families and carers," Professor Buchanan said.

Dementia is the nation's leading cause of death, accounting for 9.4 per cent of all deaths in 2024.

More than 17,000 people died from dementia including Alzheimer's disease during that period, with 62 per cent of dementia-related deaths being women, according to the Australian Bureau of Statistics.

The ABS believes the dementia deaths increase is likely due to people living longer, which raises the chances of developing the condition towards the end of their lives.

Data from Dementia Australia shows about 446,000 people are currently living with dementia, a figure projected to surpass one million by 2065.

Prof Buchanan said essential investment was needed from the federal government in implementing the 10-year National Dementia Action Plan, released in 2024.

The plan seeks to improve support for people living with dementia and their carers, while strengthening the workforce's ability to provide effective care and assistance.

It also calls for a brain health campaign to raise awareness of the condition and to promote brain health.

"Australia is recognised internationally for its strengths in dementia care, support and research, but the system still has areas that need improvement," Prof Buchanan said.

The federal government had committed more than $750 million over four years from 2025/26 to 2028/29 for dementia supports and services, a health department spokesman said.

"The action plan is not only about investment by governments," he said.

"It asks the whole community, including business, to commit to individual and collective actions to create a society that promotes the best possible quality of life for people living with dementia."