A rural community is relying on bottled drinking water after extreme temperatures cut the town supply, amid calls for greater awareness about the toll of heatwaves.

The town of Coonamble, in northwest NSW, experienced a week of temperatures above 40C during the recent inland heatwave, which also hit parts of Queensland and South Australia.

Deputy mayor Steven Butler said the town's reservoirs and filtration system could not cope with high demand for water after the mercury soared above 46C on January 26.

Water reserves, drawn from Great Artesian Basin bores, became too low to conduct the regular flushes required for drinking water, sparking a boil notice and tight restrictions on household use.

The council has offered residents, schools, aged care homes, health centres and pubs free bottled water until Friday, while the town's reservoirs are replenished and the filtration system comes back online.

"We really needed to do something for people. It's our responsibility," Mr Butler told AAP on Monday.

"We needed to lift the game and do something for them."

Mr Butler said the temporary outage highlighted the need for greater investment in rural water infrastructure.

Reservoir levels were also low in Narromine, which draws its water from bores, after the heatwave.

The town west of Dubbo was subject to temporary extreme water restrictions after one of its bore pumps failed.

"In this day and age, we shouldn't have these issues," Mr Butler said.

"But it's not going to be an easy fix and we'll campaign heavily with the state and federal governments."

Water security has been identified as a pressing issue across much of country Australia, including WA's Wheatbelt, the Eyre Peninsula in SA, central Queensland and western NSW, according to Infrastructure Australia's regional research.

The federal government's State of the Environment report also recognised heatwaves placed significant stress on water infrastructure.

Water Minister Murray Watt has announced millions in funding for several rural water projects in recent months, including in regions identified as having water security concerns.

The effect of extreme heat on water accessibility showed the toll of heatwaves, Australian Red Cross Urban Climate Resilience Program's Eilish Maguire said.

"A changing climate is contributing to more severe weather patterns and that more severe weather is going to have humanitarian consequences," Ms Maguire told AAP.

"That is what we are seeing, where something that people need to survive is being so severely impacted."

The Red Cross and advocacy group Sweltering Cities will mark Extreme Heat awareness day on Wednesday, focusing on physical and mental health risks.

The campaign urges Australians to take extreme heat seriously, not dismiss it as a normal part of summer.

"It's a part of our culture that we're a hot country," Ms Maguire said.

"This understanding that we are a resilient country... can be both a great thing, but also a danger because we can underestimate the dangers of extreme heat."