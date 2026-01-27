Towns in multiple states have sweltered through their highest-ever temperatures and with the heat sticking around more records could be under threat.

TEMPERATURE RECORDS BROKEN OVER JANUARY 26-27:

NEW SOUTH WALES

* Fowlers Gap – 49.1, up 1.6C from January 25, 2019

* Broken Hill – 47.8C, up 1.5C from January 16, 2019

* Trangie – 47.3C, up 0.3 from February 24, 2017

* Dubbo – 46.1C, equal with February 11, 2017

QUEENSLAND

* Stanthorpe – 38.2C, up 0.2C from Christmas Eve 1972

VICTORIA

* Ouyen – 48.9C, up 1.4C from January 8, 2026

* Hopetoun – 48.9C, up 0.1C from February 7, 2009

* Walpeup – 48.9C, up 0.9C from February 7, 2009

* Mildura – 48.6C, up 1.7C from February 7, 2009

* Swan Hill – 47.7C, up 0.2 from January 25, 2019

* Warrnambool – 45C, up 0.2 from February 7, 2009

SOUTH AUSTRALIA

* Renmark – 49.6C, up 1.0 from December 20, 2019

* Ceduna – 49.5C, up 0.7C from December 19, 2019

* Wudinna – 48.6C, up 0.2C from December 19, 2019

* Loxton – 48.2C – up 0.9C from December 20, 2019

* Streaky Bay – 47.5C, up 0.3C from January 25, 1982

* Cleve – 46.2C, up 0.2C from January 24, 2019

* Yongala – 44.2C, up 0.2C from February 7, 2009