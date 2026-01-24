NSW Ambulance is urging residents across much of the state to prepare for dangerous heat as severe heatwave conditions are forecast to impact multiple regions over the c coming days, with inland temperatures expected to climb into the low to mid-40s.

According to the Bureau of Meteorology, severe heatwave conditions are forecast for the Northern Rivers, Mid North Coast, Hunter, Northern Tablelands, Central Tablelands, Snowy Mountains, North West Slopes and Plains, Central West Slopes and Plains, South West Slopes, Riverina, Lower Western and Upper Western weather districts.

NSW Ambulance Acting Chief Superintendent Bryce Picot, Associate Director Emergency Management, said the prolonged nature of the heat posed the greatest risk.

“With heatwave conditions expected to intensify this (long) weekend and early next week it’s vital everyone makes cooling down and hydration a priority, as the real danger isn’t just one hot day, it’s the relentless heat over consecutive days,” Acting Chief Superintendent Picot said.

Communities likely to be affected include Armidale, Broken Hill, Bourke, Cobar, Condobolin, Hay, Ivanhoe, Dubbo, Deniliquin, Moree, Orange, Tamworth and Wagga Wagga.

NSW Ambulance has issued Advice warnings and is encouraging people to stay informed as conditions may change. Residents are advised to drink plenty of water, seek air-conditioned environments, avoid outdoor activities during the hottest parts of the day and check in regularly on vulnerable people, including older residents, young children and those with medical conditions.

People are also reminded never to leave children or pets unattended in vehicles, as temperatures inside parked cars can rise rapidly and prove fatal.

Symptoms of heat-related illness include headache, dizziness, nausea, vomiting, fatigue and muscle cramps. Anyone experiencing severe symptoms or not responding to cooling measures should seek urgent medical attention or call Triple Zero (000).

For updates and advice, residents are urged to monitor NSW Ambulance and Bureau of Meteorology warnings.