Not all leagues are back at this stage; more will appear in February, and then the fun begins.

But let’s get started with my new report with a look at the Star Bowlers for this week, beginning with Brandon Trenholm from the Wednesday 7.30pm league who scored 189 over average, and he was followed by Nick Miller from the Monday 7.30pm league with 171 over average and finally there was Oliver Davis from the Thursday 7.30pm league with a 124 over average for the series.

Star Bowler of the week and winner of the free Car Wash compliments of Race Track Car Wash was Brandon Trenholm, who scored that fantastic 189 over average for the series.

I was unable to locate a High Roller champion this week, but there were plenty trying gain the honour, among them being Travis McMahon 289, Connor Muir 207, Micaylah Downey 228, Alex Gaeta 217, Josh Thornton 223, Steve Eslick 201, Hudson Howard 234, Warren Taylor 200, Josh Johnstone 202, Monique Slackza 236, Ben Berry 246, Ben Howard 206, Jack Webb 213 and Patrick Govier 218.

Just like above, I was unable to locate a winning Almost Made hero, but as usual there plenty trying hard to get free lunch, among them being Garry Hildebrandt 180, Jill Beadle 161, Gae Claydon 153, Ian Middleton 172, Rob Ebert 149, Dianne Apps 153, Doris Richards 131, Jenny MacDouall 135, Kathy Selwood 166, Vicki Matthew 121, Jack Morrissey 170, Anne-Marie Johnstone 195, Zack Osborne 132, Dianne Bleakley 130, Cody Frecklington 162, Jeremy Jones 183 and Guil Beath 164.

Then Came Xavier Mason 174, Verona Gavin 178, Julie Hoogenboom 170, Alan Westendorf 193, David Jameson 175, Edward Hoogenboom 183, Oliver Davis 175, David Lawler 149, Leanne Corkett 152 and Alyce Whitton 166.

As it is school holidays there obviously was no Junior of the week. So this was a very short report, but that will change dramatically in February!