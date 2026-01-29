On Thursday, 22 January, 20 ladies enjoyed a lovely sunny day with two games of triples and a game of fours played.

Carol, Helen and Marianne defeated Donna, Denice T and Verna. Vi, Kathy and Vicki had a draw with Jenny, Jan and Denise L. Trish, Yvonne, Julie and Jane defeated Judy, Veronica, Annette and Lorraine.

Our best wishes to those feeling under the weather; we hope you are feeling better soon.

Practice and coaching is available every Tuesday commencing at 10.30am, at the Country Club. These sessions are for our existing members and any ladies who would like to try their hand at lawn bowls.

Please contact Trish on 0400379294 or Jane on 0419620077 for further information.

Have a great week!