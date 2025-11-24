Social media
Monday, 24.11.2025
David Dixon
Regional

Animal activism, AI, and 3G shutdown debacle, all up for debate at NSW Farmers meet

Regional

Webinars on new compliance rules for water users

Regional

New guide for renewables knowledge to help navigate the energy transition

Regional

Housing, healthcare, safety: CWA releases first women's survey on issues having greatest impact

Regional

Chronic farm worker shortage needs common-sense reform: NSW Farmers

Regional

Going to the Sydney Royal Easter Show? Drop in to our bush firies and say “hello”

Regional

DNA shows cats the culprits in killing of native animals

Regional

Varroa mite-decimated honeybees could help “buzz” of native species

Regional

SafeWork NSW’s Youth Week message: keep eyes, ears and training out for young workers

Regional

Ragweed leads to DNA breakthrough in combating invasive species