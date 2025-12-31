Police are appealing for public assistance to locate a woman reported missing from the state’s Central West.

Vijay Lata, aged 27, was last seen in Orange on Monday, November 29, 2025.

When she was unable to be located or contacted, officers from Central West Police District were notified on Tuesday, November 30, 2025, and commenced inquiries to locate her.

Family and police hold concerns for Vijay’s welfare.

She is described as being of Indian/Sub Continental appearance, with a slim build and long black hair.

Police believe she may have travelled to Queensland, and may now be in Adelaide, South Australia.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au Information is managed on a confidential basis. The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.