The Orange region will host a packed calendar of festivals, workshops, markets and live entertainment for the first half of January, offering residents and visitors a wide range of summer activities across the Central West.

The month begins with one of regional NSW’s signature events, the Parkes Elvis Festival, running from Wednesday, January 7, to Sunday, January 11, marking its 33rd year. The festival features hundreds of Elvis-inspired performances and themed events across multiple venues, drawing visitors from across Australia.

Food, wine and family-friendly activities feature prominently in the second week of January. On Friday, January 2, Duntryleague will host a seafood night, while Saturday, January 3, includes sparkling high tea sessions at Stockman’s Ridge in Lidster.

Children and families are catered for with Fruit Drying and Snack Making Junior Workshops scheduled for Friday, January 9, and Friday, January 16, at Hillside Harvest near Borenore. The workshops provide hands-on food education for juniors aged 11 years and over, accompanied by an adult.

Community entertainment continues on Saturday, January 10, with miniature train rides at Matthews Park in Orange during the afternoon, followed by an Elvis Tribute Show that evening, bringing the Parkes Elvis experience to Orange audiences.

Several culinary workshops and food-focused events take place on Sunday, January 11, including jam-making classes at Hillside Harvest and a crepes and cider event at Nashdale. The Oriana Orange will also host its all-you-can-eat Brazilian BBQ feast on that day.

Creative activities round out the period, with a Monster Makers Pottery Class for children aged five to 16 scheduled for Tuesday, January 13, at Heifer Station Wines.

Markets, galleries and cultural venues across Orange remain open throughout the period, providing additional options for locals and visitors during the January school holidays.