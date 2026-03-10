Last week, Canobolas High School celebrated the official opening of its new state-of-the-art science laboratory, a facility designed to nurture curiosity and inspire the next generation of scientific thinkers.

The guest of honour at the opening was Senator Deborah O’Neill, who delivered a speech that resonated with attendees of all ages, especially one Year 7 student who was heard to remark that Senator O’Neill was “very inspirational.”

Senator O’Neill spoke about the importance of providing students with first-class facilities to nurture ambition and a passion for discovery.

Other guests at the official opening included Director of Educational Leadership for Public Schools of Orange Duncan Auld, Aboriginal Education Consultative Group President Aunty Mary Croaker, and P&C President Michelle Heaslip.

Following the official ceremony, the guests took time to converse with student leaders and explore the new lab facility.

Canobolas High School described the occasion as an important milestone, with the new lab providing students with the tools and opportunities they need to push boundaries and inspire a lifelong pursuit of knowledge.