The living room is the space where most of your family’s time is spent – from movie nights and homework sessions to catching up with friends. Choosing the right furniture and arranging a harmonious layout are essential to making it a welcoming and practical space.

With Australians spending more time at home in recent years, interior designers say thoughtful furniture selection has become increasingly important. Government housing data shows living spaces in many newer dwellings are more compact than in previous decades, placing greater emphasis on multi-functional pieces and smart layouts.

Sofas and armchairs

As the centrepiece of any living room, the furniture you sit or stretch out on sets the tone. Before heading to a showroom, measure the available space carefully, including doorways and walkways. A loveseat can suit a smaller apartment, while a sectional may maximise seating in a larger room.

Function should guide your choice. An armchair positioned near natural light is ideal for reading, while a modular sofa can double as a bed for overnight guests. Households with young children may prefer durable, stain-resistant fabrics, while leather can offer longevity and ease of cleaning.

Side tables

Side tables are both decorative and practical, providing a spot for books, remote controls and cups of tea. Designers recommend ensuring tables are within easy reach of seating but do not interrupt traffic flow. Rounded edges can be a safer option in homes with young children.

Storage furniture

Storage is often overlooked, yet it plays a crucial role in maintaining a tidy, calming environment. A bookcase can display favourite titles and keepsakes, while a low chest of drawers or storage unit beneath the television can help contain toys, gaming consoles and cables.

Experts also suggest considering sustainability. Many retailers now stock furniture made from certified timber or recycled materials, reflecting growing consumer demand for environmentally responsible products.

Ultimately, balancing comfort, functionality and style will help create a living room that suits both your family’s needs and your home’s dimensions.