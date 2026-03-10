The Orange Evening VIEW Club is pleased to announce that it has recently elected a new committee for 2026.

The Orange Evening VIEW Club (Voice, Interests and Education of Women) was formed in 1981. Club members work together with the common goal of supporting women, and are actively involved in fundraising for The Smith Family and their programs that support disadvantaged students.

Pictured are committee members for 2026: (L-R) Annelie Cudars, Rohanne Tiefel, Carol Thompson, Michelle Holland, Toni Parker, Wendy Reddan, Julianne Grant, Michelle Dunkley, Yolanda Takacs, and Anne-Maree David (President). Absent is Yvonne Walker.