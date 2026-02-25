The hills will be alive with the sound of music this March, with a packed program of live music in Orange ranging from classic rock n’ roll and classical music - there truly is something on offer for all tastes!

February 27-March 1

VicStock

New grassroots local music festival Vic Stock is ready to launch next Friday, February 27, with three days of back-to-back bands performing at Orange’s home of live music, The Victoria Hotel.

Kicking things off from 8pm til late Friday will be 6 Fish, Broken Ashtray and Can-Ape. Then Saturday will see the likes of Lily Elliott, Dr TAOS & the Disorderlies, Pharlaps Heart, Reverend Hawthorn & the Hand of Law, the Sam Bucca Band, Odd Dogs, Liquid Culture, and popular local favourites Where’s Jimmy?

Wrapping up the weekend on Sunday afternoon will be The Vicstock Jugband Jam, Jam Orange Showcase, No Motor, Cicada Club, High Tone Pants, and Felix Albert & the Gentlemanly Two.

Three days. One venue. A huge celebration of local music!

March 4-8

Rainbow Festival

This year’s Rainbow Festival program features a host of events for music lovers from the ABBA-inspired Mamma Mia! A Drag Dining Experience at the Orange Ex-Services Club on Thursday, March 5, to the Disco in the Vines out at Heifer Station on Friday, March 6, and then the big Rainbow Festival Pride Party in McNamara Street on Saturday, March 7. All the details can be found at www.orange.nsw.gov.au/rainbow-festival

March 7

Off the Tracks - Mixtape Edition

While Off the Tracks is all about original music, on March 7 at the Victoria Hotel, it’s the very first ‘Mixtape Edition’, a throwback party celebrating the best of the ’90s and ’00s. Expect big riffs, raw energy and pure nostalgia, think Silverchair, Nirvana, System of a Down and everything in between from 8pm.

March 12-15

Orange Chamber Music Festival

The Orange Chamber Music Festival is the region's premier Art Music event, presenting a world-class program of Australian and International artists and ensembles within a variety of venues around the Orange Region.

A highlight not to be missed is the free community event Cultured on Saturday, March 14, which combines music, visual arts, heritage and literature in a full day of activities in and around the cultural precinct. For more information, visit ocmf.com.au

March 14

A Night in Nashville

A Night in Nashville is back and even bigger in 2026 with a brand-new main stage and a powerhouse lineup of country music featuring Lane Pittman, fresh from touring nationally with Luke Combs, alongside Robbie Mortimer and Brooke Schubert. They will be joined by a mix of travelling and local stars, including Mack Geiger, Jaydin Shingleton, Mackenzie Lee and Liam Maihi, as well as Orange’s own Scarlet Gee.

It is the ultimate live American country music experience, right here in Orange! Visit anightinnashville.com.au for more.

March 29

Orange Symphony Orchestra

The Orange Symphony Orchestra, led by accomplished conductor Elizabeth W. Scott, will present the epic Finlandia by Sibelius, the Haydn Oboe Concerto in C Major (featuring Laith Ismail) and the great Dvořák Symphony No. 7 in D minor. Tickets via Humanitix.

March 30

JAM Orange presents BUSHWHACKED, BOTHERED & BEWILDERED

Martyn Wyndham-Read and Warren Fahey have been custodians of Australia's folk song heritage for over sixty years. See these legendary performers of bush songs, recitations and yarns live at De Salis Wines, Nashdale. Joining them will be Marcus Holden on fiddle, mandolin and banjo, and Australia's accordion wizard, Garry Steel. Visit jamorange.com.au for more information.