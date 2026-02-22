Like the idea of exploring the great outdoors, but don’t know where to start? This March, the Central West Bushwalking Club is hosting two free, easy bushwalks especially aimed at getting women out and enjoying the stunning beauty of our surrounding natural environment.

Held in conjunction with Bushwalking NSW to celebrate Women’s Week, the two local walks are an opportunity for local women to discover the joy of getting outdoors with others.

“They are walks that are led by female leaders, walks that encourage women to join bushwalking, and they're local, they're short, they're easy and they're free,” Central West Bushwalking Club member Justine Ringbauer said.

The first walk will be held near Bathurst on Wednesday, March 4, with a second walk exploring Mount Canobolas taking place on Saturday, March 7.

While many people like the idea of bushwalking, they often lack the confidence to do so themselves, Justin said, who is encouraging women in particular to take up the opportunity of these free walks in March.

“We can do all these walks by ourselves, but we rarely do,” Justine said. “But when there's a group organising it, and there's a leader taking us, it's more likely that we will do it.

“Not only that, a lot of the leaders have good knowledge of local areas and take us to really interesting places that we would otherwise not go to or even be aware of.”

And then there's the social aspect of walking with a group of people who all enjoy being out in the bush, she said.

“We often have lots of great conversations, and it's very positive for everyone's mental health and well-being to engage in that social activity, while they are in their beautiful bush as well,” Justine said.

The Central West Bushwalking Club was founded 50 years ago and now has over 150 members in Orange, Bathurst and elsewhere across the region.

Justine has been a member for 25 years after discovering the club at a local outdoor shop in Orange.

“I was looking for something that I could do with my family and two young children at the time,” she recalled.

“Since then, I've had lots of wonderful adventures with my children and met lots of new people and just enjoy being part of the group and doing lots of things that I wouldn't otherwise do if I wasn't with that group.

As well as a programme of regular bushwalks throughout the Central West, the club organises other outdoor activities such as abseiling, kayaking and canyoning.

“We also do walks in Tasmania, Western Australia, and New Zealand. We've done walks in the UK, and right at the moment we've got a group doing the Great Ocean Road down in Victoria as well,” Justine added.

If you are interested in joining either of the free walks this March, you can register and find out more by visiting www.bushwalkingnsw.org.au/womens-week-walk

For information about the Central West Bushwalking Club, visit www.centralwestbushwalking.org.au or find them on Facebook.