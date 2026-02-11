There's big things happening at Thompson's Garden Centre, Orange, with new and expanded ranges making them the number one destination in the Central West for garden pots, plants, fountains, outdoor furniture and more!

"We've now got an even bigger range of pots, a better selection of green life and a bigger range of garden decor and giftware," Thompson's owner Matt O'Malley said.

"So we're offering a bigger selection than we ever have in the last 20-odd years."

New at Thompson's is the Ancient collection of garden pots; handcrafted earthenware pots of all sizes and shapes with a stunning blue-green finish, capturing a timeless aesthetic of historical artifacts.

You'll also love the rustic Pompeii range, with its striking black-and-white volcanic-style texture that makes it appear as if it were uncovered straight from the ancient Roman city.

Or, for a touch of coastal elegance, the Ocean Collection has a unique white-crusted finish that evokes the essence of ocean spray, sea foam, and salt crust.

Along with these three new collections, Thompson's has also expanded the variety of pots available in their popular Atlantis and Thai Limestone ranges, Mr O'Malley said

"We've also enlarged our best-selling Stonelite range, which we offer in 4,000 different colours," he added.

Thompson's not only stocks Orange's largest range of pots, but also delivers Australia-wide with regular deliveries to Sydney, Dubbo and outlying areas in the Central West.

"We usually have it dispatched in three to five days, Australia-wide," Mr O'Malley said. "We are delivering weekly to Dubbo and outlying areas and to Sydney three days a week on Wednesday, Thursday, Friday."

And business is booming, Mr O'Malley said with pot sales growing year on year.

"We are basically Australia's biggest importer of garden pots, and we believe we have the best prices," he said. "The reason we believe that is we're still doing between 20 and 30 Sydney deliveries a week - we have 16 deliveries just today in Sydney."

Those keen to see Thompson's extensive range of garden pots and plants for themselves should be aware that their opening hours have recently changed. They are now closed on Sundays and Mondays, opening Tuesday to Saturday, 8am to 5.30pm.

Thompson's Garden Centre is located at 213-215 Mclachlan Street, Orange.