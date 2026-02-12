Started by sailor Ian Kiernan more than a third of a century ago after witnessing the rubbish strewing the world’s oceans, Clean Up Australia Day now runs locally and nationally over three separate events starting later this month

Kiernan launched the first-ever nationwide drive in 1990, following a successful community-driven "Clean Up Sydney Harbour" event he organised in January 1989.

Mobilising about 300,000 volunteers on its inaugural occasion, the Day has run every year throughout Australia ever since.

To be involved in 2026, individuals, families, schools, and community groups must, however first register for either the Business Clean Up Day on Tuesday February 24; the Schools Clean Up Day on Friday, February 27; and the Clean Up Australia Day on Sunday, March 1.

Since its inception, more than 23 million volunteers have got their gloves on with about 800,000 volunteering in 2025, Clean Up Australia Chair, Pip Kiernan, has revealed.

“Our nation's litter disposal and recycling challenges are continuously shifting,” Ms Kiernan said.

“The one thing we know for certain, is that too much litter is still making its way into our streets, parks, bushlands and waterways,” she added.

The 2024 Clean Up Australia report, which provides an annual snapshot of litter collected by volunteers in a calendar year, highlighted that plastics continue to be the number one litter type found in our national parks, bushlands, and waterways, representing almost 81 per cent of all counted litter.

“E-waste” also recently made its way into the top 10, with vapes and batteries comprising most of the reported e-waste found in the environment.

“Now is the time to register, get your gloves on and get involved; Clean Up Australia Day is about coming together, as neighbours, as communities and as fellow Aussies for a common goal,” Ms Kiernan enthused.

“Whether you're cleaning a creek or picking-up litter in your local park, your efforts count, when we come together, we create real, visible change; so, let’s get our gloves on and together, give back to the place that we call home,” she concluded.

Volunteers who register for Clean Up Australia Day 2026 can receive a free Clean Up kit, containing gloves, bags and other resources, with packs for individuals, families, community groups and schools available (businesses are asked to pay a small fee to cover costs).

If you are unable to participate on the day, you can host or join a Clean Up, any day of the year, with donations to Clean Up Australia also welcome, with 100 per cent of funds raised going directly to empowering Australians to take positive action for the environment and providing free Clean Up kits.Register now at cleanup.org.au