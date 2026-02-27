Leadership is about what you do for others, Anson Street patron Pam Ryan told attendees at the recent induction day for the 2026 school and house captains.

Parents, supporters, and students, all attended the celebration which included the naming and investiture of the new group of pupils who will lead the community over the coming year.

“When I was first appointed as principal of Orange High School, I put together a proposal of all the things I’d do,” Ms Ryan recalled at the event.

“I showed it to my dad, and he said, ‘There’s a lot of ‘I’s’ in there’, isn’t there?’ Then I realised, that leadership is about others,” she added.

The key, Ms Ryan told attendees, is to use your position to improve the lot of those you serve.

“The point of leadership is how you make others feel, leadership is how you influence other people. It’s about looking after those around you — be proud, be honest, be good,” she concluded.

School Principal Jodie Pritchard earlier told the new leaders and their parents that it was a wonderful day for those recently receiving their new student roles.

“To our leaders, how good do they look in their school blazers, and how proud are they?” Ms Pritchard asked. “Leadership is not about always being right, it’s about doing your best, and learning from your mistakes,” she added.

This, she said, was her message to the new sports house leaders, vice-captains, and school captains announced at the event.

“Through learning from your mistakes, is a powerful part of independence and growth,” Ms Pritchard said. “We are proud of our school leaders, and are looking forward to the year ahead,” she concluded.

The event ended on a high note, as it were, with the singing of the school song, and photos with friends and family.