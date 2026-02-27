Female musicians from across the region put on a music showcase at the Victoria Hotel on Saturday night, February 14, taking over the local music night Groove Kitchen. Groove Kitchen, created by local musician Craig Mills, is dedicated to promoting and supporting live and local music with regular band nights at the Victoria Hotel. Next weekend, Groove Kitchen is teaming up with another local music institution, Off the Tracks, to present the inaugural music festival Vicstock - three days of free, live music at the Vic Hotel, February 27-March 1.