The Orange Regional Conservatorium held a special concert on Friday, February 27, that was both a 'thank you' celebration and a welcome for the new Head of Piano, Alexey Yemtsov.

Hosted by Chair of the ORC Management Committee Dr Pam Ryan, the special event a thank you and acknowledgement of the hundreds of donors whose generosity continues to propel the Conservatorium’s 'Music Within' campaign.

The 'Music Within' fundraising campaign to fit out the new Conservatorium building has raised an incredible $1.2 million, which is 80 per cent of its $1.5 million target. Construction of the building is advancing steadily, and relocation is anticipated later this year.

The evening was also a formal introduction of the new Head of Piano, Ukrainian-born pianist Alexey Yemtsov.

Dr Ryan led an engaging on-stage conversation with Yemtsov, tracing his artistic journey from international competitions to major concert halls.

From a child prodigy performing in front of a US President to appearing as a soloist with the Sydney, Melbourne, Western Australian, Queensland, and Tasmanian Symphony Orchestras, Alexey Yemtsov brings an exceptional reputation to Orange. His appointment signals a significant strengthening of ORC’s artistic leadership at a pivotal moment in its growth.

The discussion was followed by a nuanced, emotive piano performance, where Yemtsov’s deep technical and musical artistry was on full display. The 150-strong invited audience responded with sustained applause.

“The evening stood as a powerful expression of community belief and collective investment in the cultural life of our city and the region,” a Conservatorium spokesperson said.

“It marked not only a heartfelt thank you to those who have helped bring the new Conservatorium building within reach, but also a clear statement of confidence: that Orange’s future as a regional centre for music education and performance is bright, ambitious and leading a new era of creative possibility.”