Calling all movie lovers! For two epic days, March 10-11, the Bathurst Memorial Entertainment Centre will be hosting an exhibition of rare movie posters featuring some of the greatest historical epics from cinema history.

Film titles include Spartacus (1960), El Cid (1961), Gladiator (2000), 55 Days At Peking (1963), Alexander The Great (1956), The Mark Of Zorro (1940), Gone With The Wind (1939), And The Adventures Of Robin Hood (1938) and many more.

Starring names that include Australia's Russell Crowe and Errol Flynn, Sophia Loren, Charlton Heston, Vivien Leigh, Kirk Douglas, Ava Gardner, David Niven, Olivia de Havilland, Tyrone Power and Bette Davis. From film directors that include Stanley Kubrick, William Wyler and Australian John Farrow with stories about heroes, villains, romance, adventure and much more.

The memorabilia on display is but a small part of the treasures held by Bathurst's Noel Cowan, a film archivist and owner of Australia’s largest collection of souvenir movie programs.

Admission is free to this never-before-seen display, which contains many beautifully framed and preserved epic historical movie posters.

Noel relishes the opportunity to get his prized memorabilia on display and invites all to "Come and experience a wonderful piece of film history!"

The exhibition will be in the Wattle Foyer, upstairs in the Bathurst Memorial Entertainment Centre, and open between 10am 4pm, March 10-11.