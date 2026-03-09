The great thing about the upcoming Kinross Wolaroi Country Fair is that it’s an authentic and genuine celebration of the school that is largely run by the students, teachers, and parents.

As well as a good old-style carnival featuring home-made cakes, preserves, and farm produce, it is also the perfect opportunity for the local community to strengthen the 140-year relationship the school has with the people of Orange and district.

“This is my very first country fair, though at my old school, Townsville Grammar, we did hold an art show and fair every year, so I pretty much know what to expect,” new Principal Timothy Kelly revealed.

“It will be a genuine country fair and very much back-to-basics, with students and parents running many of the stalls,” he said of the Saturday, March 7, event hosted on the school’s main Wolaroi Oval.

“One thing different this year is we’re having more rides; last year, we had masses of kids that wanted to go on the rides, but there were long queues for them,” school spokesperson Jennifer Divall told 'Orange City Life'.

“So, this year, we’ve got nine rides and other additional activities for the little kids… these include the Yo-Yo, a jumping castle, the Sizzler, the great slide, dodgem cars, the Çha Cha, and a 14-metre obstacle course,” she added.

Mr Kelly said that the event, as well as being good fun, is also a great way to show off Kinross Wolaroi to a wider audience.

“I love a good fair and, from the school’s perspective, it’s a way of bringing the community to the school with our leaders and students taking a central role this year. The students are really proud of their school, and they love to show people what they do here,” Mr Kelly explained.

One of the unique features of the Country Fair, the spokesperson said, is how many of the stalls offer genuine home-produced goods that you’re simply not going to get at a commercial market event.

“The ‘Boarder Produce Stall’ is a highlight, because our boarder families stock all the produce; they’ll bring preserves, fruit and vegetables, cakes and slices, we’ve had dried flowers and other craft items as well.

“We also have cake stalls, all home-baked, with lots of food and snacks as well; barbecues, Vietnamese food, and home-made lemonade,” Ms Divall said.

The fair acts as a major annual fundraiser for the school’s P&F (Parents and Friends) association with money from previous events helping in planned renovation work on the historic and iconic Wolaroi Mansion “tower” that, to so many, represents this 140-year-old Central West institution.

“It’s a great opportunity for anyone who’s interested in also seeing our fabulous gardens, it’s a wonderful chance to meet our students and teachers,” Mr Kelly said.

“We’d love the community to come and see what we do, with guided tours by students being held at 10.20 on the morning,” Ms Divall concluded.

For more information go to: https://www.kws.nsw.edu.au/event/country-fair