It's set to be a colourful weekend ahead in Orange, as the Rainbow Festival returns with a packed four-day program spanning arts and culture, dance, live performances, dining experiences and more.

Highlights of this year's Rainbow Festival, March 4-8, include Orange City Council’s signature event, the Rainbow Walk and Community Gathering in Robertson Park; and the Pride Party in McNamara Street, hosted by Haus of Drag Bingo; alongside returning favourites such as the Queer Screen film festival, hosted by Charles Sturt University; and a range of new experiences hosted by local venues.

For the first time this year, the Rainbow Walk on Saturday, March 7, will take place in Summer Street, which Council’s Services Policy Committee Chair, Cr Marea Ruddy, says is a huge step forward.

“It shows just how far the festival has come, becoming a major event that takes centre stage in the middle of our city. This visibility sends a powerful message about the value we place on inclusion, pride and community connection in Orange,” Cr Ruddy said.

The Rainbow Walk will begin at 3pm at the Sale Street car park, opposite Newey’s Dry Cleaners, turning left into Summer Street and proceeding east to McNamara Street before heading into Robertson Park. Sale Street, between Summer and Byng Streets, will be closed from 1.30pm. The eastbound lane of Summer Street, between Sale Street and McNamara Street, will be closed from 2.45pm until the walk is completed. McNamara Steet between Summer and Byng streets will be closed for the duration of the walk. The westbound lane of Summer Street will remain open during the walk.

Following the walk, Council is hosting a Community Gathering in Robertson Park until 6pm, with a range of food, market and information stalls, music with DJ Chris Rawlins, drag shows by Haus of Drag Bingo, and a performance by the cast of Orange Theatre Company’s production of The Rocky Horror Show.

The festival celebrations will then continue on into the evening at the Orange Rainbow Pride Party. Held this year at the Orange City Bowling Club, the event will feature entertainment by Haus of Drag performers, live music, DJs, and more.

Along with Orange City Council’s signature events, a number of local venues have come to the party, and this year's Rainbow Festival includes a range of new experiences, such as Heifer Station's Disco in the Vines, featuring music from local favourites, the High Tone Pants.

"Live disco in the vines, with the big mirror ball in the sky! That doesn't happen often," said Melissa Stanford of the High Tone Pants.

"We'll be performing all the amazing hits from the 70s and early 80s, which is absolutely the best music to dance to. It's going to be a party!"

For all that's happening at this year's Rainbow Festival, visit: www.orange.nsw.gov.au/rainbow-festival