Orange City Council will once again bring the community together to celebrate inclusion, respect and belonging when Harmony Day returns on Saturday, March 21.

Held in Robertson Park and delivered through Council’s Migrant Support Service, the annual event celebrates the many cultures that make up Orange’s diverse community.

Launching the event in Robertson Park, Orange Mayor Tony Mileto said the day was an important opportunity to recognise cultural diversity and the contribution of people from different backgrounds who call Orange home.

“Harmony Day is a celebration of the people and cultures that make Orange such a welcoming and connected community,” Cr Mileto said. “We are proud to be a city that values respect, inclusion and belonging, and this day is a chance for everyone to come together and celebrate what makes our community stronger.”

The 2026 Harmony Day program will feature live cultural performances, including Larissa Kovalchuk, Doves n Dimes, the Highland Pipe Band, Tribal Fusion Dance by Nicole Kennedy, circus artist Justin Buchta, Irish dance and more.

There will also be multicultural food stalls, family‑friendly entertainment, a citizenship ceremony and cultural market stalls, offering a vibrant celebration of music, dance, food and traditions from around the world.

From high‑energy drumming and traditional dance to choir performances and contemporary cultural acts, the afternoon and evening program will highlight the diversity and talent represented across our community.

The day also highlights the work of Orange City Council’s Migrant and Refugee Support Service, which provides information, referrals and individual support to newly arrived refugees and vulnerable migrants across Orange and the Central West.

Cr Mileto said the service plays a key role in helping people feel welcomed and supported in the local community.

“Our Migrant Support Service helps people settle, connect and participate fully in community life,” Cr Mileto said. “Harmony Day shines a light on that work while celebrating the contribution multicultural communities make to our region.”

Members of the community are welcome to attend the Citizenship Ceremony starting at 2.30pm, after which Harmony Day activities and performances will begin from 4pm.

More information about the Migrant Support Service and local Harmony Day celebrations can be found on Orange City Council’s website: www.orange.nsw.gov.au/migrant-support