Orange-born Jarrod Draper, a rising star of Australian musical theatre, is set to add yet another “dream role” to his already impressive resume, when he stars as Raoul in Opera Australia’s harbour-side production of 'The Phantom of the Opera'.

Premiering on March 27, this grand-scale production of 'Phantom' takes place under the stars at Mrs Macquarie’s Point with stunning views of the Sydney Opera House, making it one of the most unique theatrical experiences in the world.

“I'm thrilled. I can’t wait. I'm actually really really excited about it!” said Jarrod, speaking to 'Orange City Life' last week from Melbourne.

“'Phantom'… I mean it's always been one of those shows that has been a dream gig, so when the opportunity arose to audition for it, I kind of threw everything at it, and was successful enough to land a dream role in the show too!”

Since graduating from the prestigious Western Australian Academy of Performing Arts in 2018, Jarrod has been busy building an impressive list of stage credits. He previously starred as Artie Green in 'Sunset Boulevard' (also for Opera Australia), Toulouse-Lautrec in 'Moulin Rouge! The Musical', and he is currently finishing a ten-month run in the 40th anniversary Australian tour of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s musical 'Cats'.

“We finish in about three weeks,” said Jarrod. “I start rehearsals [for 'Phantom'] the day after 'Cats' ends, so straight into the next one!”

Performing in 'Cats' too has been a ‘dream role’ for Jarrod, who has enjoyed the challenge of the often gruelling performance schedule.

“It's been a real physical challenge and mentally, as well, trying to keep yourself in good shape to be able to do the show eight times a week,” he explained.

“But I've really enjoyed it. It came at the right time when I needed it... I think I was looking for that kind of challenge, something to push me.

“It takes a lot of mental strength, but when you love what you do, I guess you can't really go wrong!”

And to achieve the success Jarrod has in the entertainment industry certainly takes a lot of mental strength. But from his first theatre experience at age 10, playing the young Peter Allen in an Orange Theatre Company production of 'The Boy from Oz, Jarrod has not doubted that he would be where he is today.

“Honestly... it was the only option for me,” he said. “Once I found it, it was all systems go to try and try and make that happen for myself and I honestly don't think I could do anything else — everything was put into this.

“I worked really hard for it and I've been lucky enough to be successful at it which has been really thrilling and fulfilling, but I owe it all to Mum and Dad, because they're the ones that pushed me and kept me going even when that was hard.

“Growing up in the country, sometimes you don't necessarily think it's a viable option, but they really pushed me to continue on... and here I am.”

So which ‘dream role’ does Jarrod have his sights on next?

“I'd love to do 'Les Mis'… but, to be honest with you, I'm quite open to whatever comes my way,” he said

“I'd probably like to maybe try my hand in the film/TV side of things as well and flex that muscle a bit more… when you've been touring for so long, you've got to have time to be able to do that, but hopefully the time is coming soon.”

'The Phantom of the Opera' runs from Friday, March 27 – May 3, 2026 at Fleet Steps, Mrs Macquarie’s Point, Sydney. For more information, visit opera.org.au/harbour