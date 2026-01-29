A 13-year commitment to supporting people living with a disability saw former Wangarang CEO Kevin McGuire

Mr McGuire received the award at the Australia Day celebrations in Cook Park on Monday.

Orange Mayor Tony Mileto congratulated Mr McGuire and all the winners and nominees for the 2026 Australia Day Awards.

He said Mr McGuire received the award for his transformative leadership as chief executive officer at Wangarang Industries over 13 years.

“Kevin’s sound leadership in a challenging environment is an inspiration for the community,” Cr Mileto said.

“His guidance not only helped Wangarang go from strength to strength, but also improved the lives of the many people with a disability who make up the Wangarang workforce.

The Young Citizen of the Year award was presented to Oliver Jarick for his extraordinary commitment as a young Rural Fire Service volunteer.

18-year-old Oliver began attending training at just 14, and has now responded to more than 80 incidents, including motor vehicle accidents, bushfires, structural fires and emergency responses, assisting both ambulance and police - all while balancing his school commitments. On top of it all, Oliver has also volunteered at community events such as the Orange Running Festival, the Great Volcanic Mountain Challenge, the Millthorpe Markets and the Santa Run.

The Orange Easter Family Festival received the Community Event of the Year award, which recognised its 35-year history of bringing the community together.

Community Group of the Year was awarded to Pipsqueaks Playgroup for offering a free, supportive playgroup for children under five and their carers.

The Local Legend Award went to John Moss for his volunteer leadership across a number of local community groups. John has been a very active member of the Orange Runners Club for over 15 years and plays an integral organisational role in the annual Orange Running Festival. A keen bike rider, he is also active in the Orange Treadlies cycling group and was instrumental in launching the local chapter of Cycling Without Age, a charitable organisation whose purpose is to take those who can no longer ride for themselves on joyrides in a trishaw.

This year's Business Philanthropy Award was presented to Toby Tancred Solicitor for more than 15 years of outstanding community service, including financial sponsorship of junior sport, coaching junior sporting teams, countless hours of free and voluntary legal work and advice, and voluntary leadership roles at Emus Rugby Club and other organisations.

“Congratulations to all the winners and nominees whose commitment and dedication has been recognised and who have made a positive difference to other people’s lives," Mayor Mileto concluded.