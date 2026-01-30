Member for Orange Phil Donato hosted the Orange electorate’s annual Community Recognition Awards at the Australian National Field Days Function Centre last week, honouring the dedication and achievements of 97 local individuals and organisations.

This is the fifth year that Mr Donato has held the awards, which acknowledge individuals and groups for their outstanding service to the community, or for significant personal and professional accomplishments.

“Our region is built on the strength of its people, and these awards are about recognising those who give their time, skills, and energy to make our community a better place,” Mr Donato said.

“Whether through volunteering, leadership, service or personal achievement, each recipient has made a meaningful difference in the lives of others.”

Mr Donato presented certificates to each award recipient, which included a transcript of the speech he’d delivered in the NSW Parliament, ensuring recipients’ contributions were officially recognised on the public record.

“The stories behind these awards reflect the generosity, resilience, and community spirit that define our region,” Mr Donato continued.

“Many of those recognised today go about their work quietly and without expectation of acknowledgement, which makes it especially important that their efforts are celebrated by the community they support.

“Being able to recognise and thank people on behalf of our community is a privilege, and it reinforces the values that bring us together.”

Mr Donato's community recognition speeches can all be found in Hansard. Simply search 'Hansard by member' here: www.parliament.nsw.gov.au/hansard