It’s the penultimate issue of OC Life for 2025. Wow, did that come around fast! Our final magazine will be in the newsstands on December 18, which is also when our office closes for the year. We will be back in the office on January 15, 2026, ready to bring you all that’s happening in and around for your reading pleasure!

It certainly is a busy time of year, especially for those like myself who are parents of school-aged children: end-of-year assemblies, concerts, Christmas parties, along with all the regular weekend sporting activities. It really is a lot!

And then there’s the Christmas shopping and with it the Christmas traffic. This week, Council unveiled a trial of a portable traffic light in Kite Street to help ease congestion around the Orange City Centre carpark. I’m sure many of our readers have found themselves having difficulty exiting the car park at this time of year, so here’s hoping it works. They have also made parking in the neighbouring Ophir Carpark free, so it’s a great opportunity to park and get your shopping done in the CBD without the added time pressure and fees. You can read more inside this week’s edition.

Don't forget the Orange Christmas Carols return to the Orange Botanic Gardens this Saturday, December 13. It all kicks off at 5.30pm, and it's the perfect way to get you into the festive spirit. There will be entertainment from the Canobolas Highland Pipe Band, City of Orange Brass Band, Hustle and Heart, and Murray and the Movers, featuring Murray Cook – the original Red Wiggle! Entry is free, but people are encouraged to make a gold coin donation to support the Rural Fire Service.

Until next week!