Three more issues to go for 2025, and still so much to get done before then!

Last Friday, I made a little trip to Sydney and decided to take the coach to Bathurst and jump on a morning train, which I hadn’t done before, and it was not a bad trip overall. The way back was a little bit of a different story with trackwork breaking up a nice, easy journey into four connecting stages of city trains, rail replacement buses and a coach. There is certainly much that could be improved about our public transport connections out this way, as the Orange Rail Action Group have been advocating for years. I definitely would be more likely to hop on a direct train to Sydney if it were available. Here’s hoping we may see some improvement or action towards that goal in the near future.

Don’t forget to swing by the Orange Showground this Sunday for the 2025 Wheel Women Show ‘n Shine. Previously known as the Ladies Day Show ‘n’ Shine, Wheel Women is a chance for motor-loving ladies to get together, show off their favourite cars and bikes and they are also raising money for our local domestic violence refuge “The Orchard”. Any ladies with classic cars are welcome to enter the Show ‘n’ Shine for a chance to win a trophy, and all are invited to come and take a look or check out the market stalls for a gold coin entry. It all takes place inside the Naylor Pavilion from 9am to 2pm, with the trophy presentation at 1pm.

Until next week!