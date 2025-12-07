What a miserable start we’ve had to “summer” this week! I foolishly, or perhaps stubbornly, went to work completely underdressed for the conditions. It might be eight years I’ve lived in this city, but I don’t think I’ll get used to single-digit temperatures in December.

The wild storm that struck Orange last week has led to an influx of “Thumbs Up” this week, with people expressing their thanks for the hardworking SES, Essential Energy and others who helped in the aftermath of the windstorm. It seems that my own local neighbourhood was spared the worst of the storm’s effects, although I did have to recover a trampoline from my neighbour's yard. With so many trees down all over town, Council has offered to assist with the removal of green waste if residents are unable to transport it to the Ophir Road Resource Recovery Depot themselves. Green waste can always be taken to the depot for free, but if you need a hand, Council says to give them a call.

Last week, we printed photographs from the launch of the new book ‘Mapping Orange’ by members of the Orange and District Historical Society. It was great to see so many people attend the library for the launch, and we’ve since heard that the initial print run of books has nearly sold out. The society members are chuffed to say the least. It’s pleasing to see so much interest in our local history, and rewarding for the society members who have put in an incredible amount of work researching the early history of Orange. Get in touch with them to make sure you secure a copy.

Don’t forget that Huntley Berry Farm opens its gates to visitors this weekend. The weather certainly hasn’t been kind these past few weeks, but things are looking to heat up for the weekend and the berry farm is always worth a visit.

Until next week!