Well, here we are with the final issue of 2025, and don't we wish we could be feeling more festive at the moment? It is hard to process the terrible attack that took place on Bondi Beach this past week. It has been devastating for so many families, and we extend our heartfelt sympathies to those affected.

For those looking for a tangible way to assist in the wake of this attack, Lifeblood has issued an urgent call for blood donors, particularly those with O-negative blood type. We understand that there has already been a huge response and that some donor centres are experiencing long wait times. Please consider booking a donation appointment at any time in the next few weeks, regardless of your blood type, as blood products are always in high demand at this time of year.

The Orange City Life office is now closed for the Christmas break and will reopen on January 15, 2026. We wish to thank all our readers for your support and positive feedback over the past 12 months. It is always nice to know that what we do is read and appreciated. We look forward to doing it all again in 2016!

From all of us here at OC Life, we wish you a safe and Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year!