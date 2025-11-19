Yes, I know, we have a Christmas cover and it is not even December! But Christmas really is not far away and now is the time to get in and be ready ahead of the holiday season. Well, at least that’s what I tell myself every year, and sometimes even achieve… to a small degree… every few years or so.

The problem is these weekends fly past too quickly. After cricket and the general tidying up, which took up most of Saturday, I decided to do a bit of weeding and tidying up in the back yard on Sunday. Nine hours and a trailer load of green waste later and it was time to think about dinner and getting ready for work again. At least the office is a break from all the jobs that still need doing at home.

But it is not long now until we sign off for the year, and our OC Life team will take a few short weeks of well-earned rest.

Until next week!