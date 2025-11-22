When I sat down to write this week’s column, it was originally going to be a list of things that are currently annoying me. These include, but are not limited to: the tiramisu range at Harris Farm Markets (I can get MATCHA tiramisu, but not the regular coffee one???), the way you have to touch the screen to choose the contact-free payment option at Maccas, and the unrelated fact that my diet isn’t working. But all of this changed on Wednesday when Miss 11 had enough of us and announced she was running away from home.

After the catalyst event (I'd brushed her hair) she decided she didn’t want to put up with our outlandish rules any longer and was leaving for good. She went to her room to pack a bag, and seemed to be daring us to stop her. I went in there, hugged her, told her I loved her and didn’t want her to leave, but I understood her decision, respected her autonomy, and asked where she was going. She hadn’t thought that far ahead, so I suggested she might like to live with our next-door neighbours. After shouting a bit, she left and Miss 16 walked her over to the sanctuary of our lovely neighbour's house.

Miss 16 came back alone, and at bedtime I took over Miss 11’s blankie and teddy bear. Our lovely neighbour greeted me at the door and asked if everything was OK. I explained that I had brushed Miss 11’s hair and, as a mother of a girl herself, she understood. However, I didn’t take Miss 11 home. I simply handed her the things she’d need to sleep well, kissed her goodnight, and told her I was looking forward to seeing her in the morning. I went home, to a very peaceful house, and Hubby and I had a fabulous laugh about the whole thing (after calming down Miss 16 who was pretty anxious due to the turn of events of the evening).

We watched TV alone (the new season of 'The Witcher' is crap, don’t bother -- not even a HEMSWORTH can save it) and after checking my phone at least a hundred times, half expecting a call from next door, we went to sleep. She was returned home early the next morning, telling us she loved us, but she’d had a whole queen bed to herself and it suited a queen like herself. Then, for the first time ever in her entire life, she packed herself lunch for school (Hubby still had to remind her to brush her teeth, and we have given up on her hair for the time being). All was well, just a little different perhaps.

Here's the thing... if Miss 16 had tried to run away when she was younger, I probably would have cried, and berated myself for not being a better parent. But as the kids get older, you stop doing that. Not because you love them any less, but because you understand that not everything is about you. Letting them go is still hard, but you slowly understand that helping these tiny babies grow into competent adults is the job you signed up for.

I remain so, so grateful that we live in a community where it was a matter of choosing where she was running away to and that we have so many people who would have taken her in for the night. And they would have done it with love, understanding, and zero judgement towards us.

So, to our beautiful neighbours: thank you so much. How lucky are we that our amazingly headstrong little girl feels so safe in your space, and that you love her as much as you do. Heads up though: I’m probably going to make her brush her hair again soon.