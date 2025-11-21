Over the last six weeks there has been a wonderful response from visitors coming in specifically to see HERE/NOW, impressed with the array of talent on display. With over 200 artists from the Central West represented, it is proving to be very popular.

The annual HERE/NOW exhibition is open to anyone over the age of 16 who resides in the local Government areas of Orange, Bathurst, Blayney, Cabonne, Cowra, Forbes, Lachlan Shire, Lithgow, Oberon, Parkes and Weddin Shire. Artists can be at any stage of their career from emerging to established, with the guarantee that at least one of their artworks will be on display.

The range of artwork is truly incredible with artists working across painting, drawing, printmaking, photography, assemblage, textiles, sculpture, ceramics, steel, and glass. The subject matter is extremely diverse as well. There are gorgeous landscapes, stunning still lifes and florals, delightful depictions of animals, thoughtful portraits, and intriguing abstracts. There really is something for everyone!

Over its seven years and counting, HERE/NOW is steadily gaining a reputation for its breadth and quality of artworks. With the majority of the artworks for sale, it is also timed brilliantly for Christmas purchases!

HERE/NOW is open daily from 10am – 4pm until Sunday 30 November 2025. Entry is free.