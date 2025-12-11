Orange High School recently opened its doors to almost 500 enthusiastic Year 4 and 5 primary school students for their Secondary Experience Expo (SEE), a chance to ignite curiosity and build confidence in future students as they prepare for the journey to high school.

Over two big days, December 2-3, young learners from local public schools - including Borenore, Nashdale, Canobolas, Calare and Orange Public - got an exciting sneak peek into the world of secondary education.

Students had the chance to explore a diverse range of experiences from hands-on agriculture projects and thrilling science experiments to creative arts and lively music classes.

Year 5 student Callan captured the spirit perfectly, saying, “I liked the teachers and the facilities!”

Year 4 student Elise shared her excitement about the spacious environment, “I really liked the space!”

But what made the experience truly special was the warm and welcoming atmosphere created by Orange High’s staff.

“Everyone was really welcoming, and the teachers were really kind,” said Year 4 student Elkie.

Principal Alison McLennan shared her enthusiasm about the event’s impact.

“It’s incredibly important to give our primary students a real taste of high school life and show them just how exciting and rewarding the experience at Orange High can be,” Ms McLennan said.

“The event also aims to ease any anxieties students might have about transitioning from primary to secondary school by showing them firsthand the supportive community that awaits.”

Looking ahead, Ms McLennan said Orange High School is committed to nurturing each student’s potential.

“Next year, we are focusing even more on our High Potential and Gifted Education program,” Ms McLennan explained, "creating more opportunities for students to thrive and excel across all areas of learning."