Is your closet a mess? Do you struggle to close an overflowing wardrobe or spend precious minutes searching for a particular item of clothing each morning? You’re not alone.

Professional organisers say wardrobe clutter is one of the most common household frustrations – but it can be tackled with a few practical steps.

Start with a full reset

Experts recommend removing everything from your closet before reorganising. Sorting items into “keep”, “donate” and “sell” piles provides a clear picture of how much storage space is actually needed.

Consumer advocates regularly advise households to donate usable clothing to registered charities rather than discarding it, helping reduce landfill waste. Federal government statistics reveal that Australians generate millions of tonnes of textile waste each year, highlighting the environmental benefits of decluttering responsibly.

Sort by category

Once unnecessary items are removed, grouping clothing and accessories by type – such as shirts, trousers, dresses and shoes – can streamline daily routines. Arranging items by colour within each category makes it easier to assemble outfits quickly and identify duplicates.

Clear labelling and consistent folding methods can further improve visibility, particularly for seasonal items stored on higher shelves.

Optimise vertical space

Making the most of available width, height and depth is essential, particularly in smaller homes and apartments. Additional shelves, double hanging rails, fabric baskets, sliding drawers and stackable boxes can significantly increase usable storage. Hooks fitted to the inside of doors are ideal for scarves, belts and handbags.

Storage retailers report growing demand for modular systems that can be reconfigured as needs change – a trend driven by smaller dwelling sizes and flexible living arrangements.

For households short on time, professional storage specialists can design custom solutions tailored to individual spaces and budgets.

Ultimately, all it takes is motivation and a few well-chosen accessories to transform a cluttered closet into a practical and visually appealing space – making the morning rush that little bit easier.