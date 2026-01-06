Did you happen to give or get a drone for Christmas or in the Boxing Day sales?

If so, the Civil Aviation Safety Authority (CASA) wants every new drone flyer to unwrap the drone safety rules with their gifts.

Families are also urged to learn the safety rules together before making the first flight by taking the new "drone safety quiz".

CASA Chief Executive Officer and Director of Aviation Safety, Pip Spence, says learning the rules keeps everyone safe.

"While the battery charges, take a few minutes to learn the drone safety rules together," Pip said.

"Visit the Know Your Drone website to watch the short video, then test your knowledge in the quiz," she added.

Even experienced flyers are often missing some of the key drone safety rules, she said, with the average drone flyer getting eight out of 11 safety rules correct.

"The rules are simple but important. If you follow the rules, you’ll know how to fly safely and where you can fly."

CASA also encourages new flyers to download a free CASA-verified drone safety app, showing users in real time where they can and can’t fly their drones. It also alerts users to nearby temporary no-fly zones, due to major events or aerial displays. Some places are always off limits, including near bushfires and emergencies, or close to airports.

CASA also recommends buying drones from any of the more than 50 CASA-recognised drone safety advocate retailers that have posted the drone safety advocate symbol online or instore. These retailers have committed to provide clear safety information with every drone sold.