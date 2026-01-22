Orange City Council has called for tenders for the athletics track-and-field component of the Orange Regional Sporting Precinct.

The new $74.5 million sporting precinct adjacent to Sir Jack Brabham Park is being funded thanks to $59.5 million from the NSW Government and $15 million from the Australian Government’s Growing Regions Program.

Eight new playing fields have already been built at the site, and Zauner Construction has been contracted to deliver the 1350-seat John Davis OAM Stadium, along with the grandstand and amenities for the athletics track.

The tender released last month is for the design and construction of a synthetic track, throwing cage and circles, high jump area, pole vault accessories, triple- and long-jump landing pits and steeplechase water jump.

Orange Mayor Tony Mileto said the release of this tender was an important step towards delivering the whole precinct vision.

“We have been busy getting on with important preliminary works such as roads, drainage, parking lots and field construction. We have let the tender for the John Davis OAM Stadium and work will start soon on that element. The athletics track and field zone on Huntley Road will complete the project,” Cr Mileto said.

Orange Deputy Mayor Tammy Greenhalgh, who is also the Recreation and Culture Policy Committee Chair, said the facility would be a major step up for our local athletes.

“At the moment, they run on grass or must travel long distances to experience top-shelf surfaces. This track will mean we will have the best on offer here in Orange,” Cr Greenhalgh said.

Council says the new track will be constructed to World Athletics Standard (Class 2), while the internal field will be similar in construction to the other eight playing fields. Other Class 2 tracks in Australia include the AC Robertson Athletics Track in Melbourne, the AIS Track and Field Centre in Canberra, and the Campbelltown Athletics Centre.

The Orange track will be suitable for national and regional events, while Class 1 facilities are a requirement for global events such as the Olympics.

The tender for the athletics track and field closes on February 16, and construction is anticipated to start in mid-2026.